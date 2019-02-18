Poland PM cancels trip to Israel amid Netanyahu comments on World War II

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has canceled his trip to Israel for a high-level summit slated to take place this week, and over comments made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Polish collaboration with the Nazis during World War II, the Times of Israel reported.
The Polish embassy in Tel Aviv confirmed that Morawiecki would not attend the summit of the Visegrád Group of central European countries that will be held in Israel. Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz was expected to attend instead.
Morawiecki informed Netanyahu that he would not attend the Visegrád summit in Jerusalem in a phone conversation Sunday, Poland’s wPolityce news website reported.
A senior Israeli diplomatic official said Israel was “happy” to host Czaputowicz instead, and hinted that Morawiecki was playing to domestic pressures by canceling his visit.
“We expect this summit to become a great success,” the official said in a statement. “We understand that also in Poland there are elections.”
Israel was set to host the prime ministers of the four countries in the group—Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary—in Jerusalem, on Monday and Tuesday.