In Munich, Egypt president takes preliminary step toward Armenian Genocide recognition

In Munich, Germany, the Egyptian president has taken a preliminary step towards recognizing Armenian Genocide.
The Armenian National Committee of Egypt has issued a statement in this regard.
“At the general session of the Munich Security Conference, the mentioning of the Armenian refugees as a result of hundreds of years of massacres became the complementary section in Egyptian President is Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s words regarding the decay of states that cause immigration transparent hinting by Turkey and satellites, as if pretending not to see, or encouraging the activities of terrorist organizations,” the statement reads, in part. “True, the Egyptian president did not use the term ‘genocide,’ but he made the first step in that direction, seeing, in light of the current realities, the need for its remembrance.”