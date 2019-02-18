News
Car sinks into Yerevan Lake
Car sinks into Yerevan Lake
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A car has sunk into Yerevan Lake Sunday, in the capital city of Armenia.

At around 4։50pm, the 911 emergency hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) received a report that a vehicle had fallen into Yerevan Lake.

According to shamshyan.com, the police and rescuers arrived at the scene and determined that a car had gone off road, for yet unknown reasons, and fallen into the lake.

The automobile had sunk completely.

But there are no casualties or injuries.

People had helped the driver until the rescuers and police arrived.

Subsequently, an MES frogman entered the lake to find the car. But he informed that visibility in the lake was very poor, there were fishing nets under the water, and therefore it was impossible to find the whereabouts of this vehicle at that time.

The search for the car was called off until Monday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
