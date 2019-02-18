My Step faction at Armenia parliament: No discussions yet on change in state order

YEREVAN. – Constitutional reforms are on the agenda of the authorities, but we have not had discussions yet on the type of public administration.
National Assembly (NA) Vice President Lena Nazaryan, who is also a member of the majority My Step faction in parliament, stated the aforesaid during Monday’s briefings at the legislature of Armenia. She noted this commenting on the Armenian National Congress Party’s proposal to hold a constitutional referendum to return to a semi-presidential system of government in the country.
Nazaryan noted, however, that their parliamentary faction will occasionally discuss this proposal.
The NA deputy speaker added that the matter was about a very important political decision, and that she did not wish to make any personal statements in this regard.