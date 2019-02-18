News
Envoy: Armenia always displayed favorable position on Iran at international platforms
Envoy: Armenia always displayed favorable position on Iran at international platforms
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Armenia has always demonstrated position, which was favorable for Iran, Armenia's Ambassador in Tehran in an interview with Mehr agency.

Speaking about the upcoming visit of PM Nikol Pashinyan to Tehran, the ambassador said Pashinyan will pay his first ever visit to Iran which stems from foreign policy priorities of the newly elected government. According to foreign policy priorities Armenia will actively develop inter-state relations with the neighboring friendly Tehran.

“I think in case of the use of American sanctions, it is also important for Iran to have stable longstanding and mutually beneficial relations with the partner states, in particular with the neighboring Armenia. It is clear that Pashinyan-Rouhani talks will cover a wide range of issues related to politics, economy, culture and other areas. I am sure this will be interesting and practical discussion over all problems,” he said.

“The Armenian-Iranian interstate relations have a history of more than a quarter of a century. From the moment of their formation to this day, these are friendly and partner relations. There have never been any problems in political relations, and at international platforms Armenia has always displayed a favorable position for Iran. In terms of economy, programs related to gas and energy have always stood aside. Today they are among the priorities of the bilateral economic agenda. Tourism and strengthening of cultural ties has been recently observed,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
