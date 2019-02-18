Bright Armenia Party to put constitutional reforms’ package in circulation

YEREVAN. – In the coming days, the Bright Armenia Party will put in circulation its package of constitutional reforms that can be implemented at the parliamentary level.
Edmon Marukyan, chairman of this political force as well as head of the “Bright Armenia” Faction at the National Assembly, stated the abovementioned during Monday’s briefings at the legislature.
At the same time, however, he admitted that he had prepared this package still during the activities of their previous “Way Out” (Yelk) Alliance.
“But we didn’t have time to introduce it [at that time],” the MP added. “It’s about increasing the role of factions at [Armenia’s] parliament.”