Armenia ambassador: We are ready to do utmost for cooperation with Iran in natural gas, energy, transport

The policy of American sanctions equally affects all partner countries of Iran, Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan told Mehr News Agency of Iran, in an extensive interview.

To the remark that it seems the Trump administration intends to put pressure on Armenia for having good relations with Iran, and when asked about Armenia’s position in this regard and whether Armenia will join the US sanctions on Iran, the Armenian ambassador responded as follows, in particular: “I believe that impression is very far from reality; the policy of American sanctions equally affects all partner countries of Iran.

“[But] under these conditions, the Armenian government is ready to do the utmost so that cooperation [with Iran] continues in the domains of [natural] gas, energy, transport communication. Also, we [Armenia] are ready to make maximum efforts to implement trade and investment projects.

“I’m confident that during the [Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan-[Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani meeting that will take place in Tehran on February 27, there will be interesting discussions on all the aforementioned matters.”