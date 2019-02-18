News
Armenian diplomat: Iran has balanced position on Karabakh
Armenian diplomat: Iran has balanced position on Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

 Iran is displaying a balanced position on the settlement of Karabakh conflict and sees solution in peaceful talks, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan said in an interview with Mehr agency.

According to him, Iran’s position on the matter is an important deterrent in the region. Touching upon the use of the potential of the Armenian community of Iran, the ambassador noted that it is necessary to bear in mind that a significant part of the community are descendants of Armenians living here for thousands of years. They are worthy citizens of Iran, making a great contribution to the development of science and education, culture, economy, strengthening the country's defense, and therefore are highly respected.

Members of the community perform another important task by strengthening relations between Armenia and Iran, including by facilitating the work of the embassies.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
