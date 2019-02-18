Iran urges EU to speed up work on settlement mechanism

Tehran urged Europe to speed up work on settlement mechanisms with Iran, said the spokesperson for the Iranian MFA, Bahram Ghasemi.
According to him, the US continue to exert pressure in this regard, speaking out against the Iranian and European interaction, Mehr reported.
With the exception of the registration of this mechanism, there is no other important achievements from Europe, Ghasemi said.
"We will continue our intensive talks with Europeans and hope they accept more and more effective measures for cooperation. We have told them that the patience and tolerance of our people and the government is limited, and urged them to quickly implement the mechanism," he added.
Earlier, the FMs of France, Germany and the UK announced the registration of INSTEX- a joint settlement mechanism to ensure the supply medical equipment and agricultural products. The decision to establish a payment mechanism for cooperation with Iran was made after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.