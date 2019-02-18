News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 18
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Iran citizen found dead in Yerevan
Iran citizen found dead in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An Iranian national was found dead Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At 11:52am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a resident of an apartment of a building in Yerevan was not answering to the knocks on the door and to the telephone calls, and therefore rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene opened the door of this apartment, and they found the dead body of Iranian citizen Majid Aghamirza—who was born in 1967—on the floor of the doorway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey national detained at Armenia border checkpoint
He was wanted by the German Interpol ever since July 2012…
 Car sinks into Yerevan Lake
Its whereabouts is not determined yet…
 One injured in Yerevan road accident
The injured was hospitalized…
2 killed in Iran plane crash
The ultralight aircraft was used for training purposes…
 Investigation on Armenia MP’s case is over
Eduard Babayan, the former head of the security service of Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and tycoon MP, Gagik Tsarukyan…
 Person found dead in apartment in Armenia’s Kotayk
The cause of death, however, is not said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos