Iran citizen found dead in Yerevan

An Iranian national was found dead Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At 11:52am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a resident of an apartment of a building in Yerevan was not answering to the knocks on the door and to the telephone calls, and therefore rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene opened the door of this apartment, and they found the dead body of Iranian citizen Majid Aghamirza—who was born in 1967—on the floor of the doorway.