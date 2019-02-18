News
Armenia parliament committee head lauds Russia delegation’s visit
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Representatives of the parliamentary factions met last week with a delegation led by chairman Leonid Kalashnikov of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, and all the contacts were successful.

National Assembly (NA) “Prosperous Armenia” Faction member Mikayel Melkumyan, who also heads the NA Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration, said the abovementioned during Monday’s briefings at parliament.

He noted that the importance of the legislative bodies’ mutually beneficial cooperation in the context of state relations between the two countries was stressed during the talk.

At the same time, the MP assured that Armenia-Russia relations have been and remain at a high level, and that the head of the Russian State Duma committee had stressed that the format of partnership cooperation complements the high level of political discourse that exists in relations between the two countries.

“We stressed the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation at various international platforms, and discussed the spectrum of opportunities that contribute to the deepening and expanding of spiritual and cultural ties between the two peoples,” Melkumyan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
