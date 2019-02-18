Armenia parliament speaker, Bulgaria ambassador discuss agenda of cooperation

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Monday received Bulgarian Ambassador Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva.
Mirzoyan stressed the historical ties, cultural connections, and diplomatic relations between the two peoples, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In connection with the development of bilateral relations, the speaker of the parliament highlighted the unique role of the Armenian community of Bulgaria.
Evaluating the significance of parliamentary diplomacy in the strengthening of the two countries’ relations and deepening of their cooperation, the head of Armenia’s legislative body noted that the respective parliament friendship group of the newly elected NA will play a considerable part in the invigoration of bilateral contacts.
Touching upon the full ratification process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, the President of the National Assembly thanked the Bulgarian authorities for ratifying this document.
Ambassador Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva, for her part, conveyed to Mirzoyan the invitation by the president of the Bulgarian NA, Tsveta Karayancheva, to visit Bulgaria.
Highly assessing relations between the two countries, the Bulgarian diplomat also highlighted the cooperation between the friendship groups of the parliaments, and the deepening of cooperation within various international organizations. Also, the ambassador recorded that Armenians have a considerable contribution to life in Bulgaria.
Regarding her country’s ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement, Ambassador Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva expressed a conviction that this will boost the deepening of relations between Armenia and EU member states, including between Armenia and Bulgaria.
Also, the interlocutors discussed the agenda of bilateral cooperation, and underscored that there was still considerable untapped potential for the development and expansion of Armenian-Bulgarian cooperation.