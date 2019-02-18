Sona Armenian becomes oldest woman to climb highest mountain in South America (PHOTO)

Sona Armenian became the oldest woman to summit Mount Aconcagua on January 18 at 70 years and a few weeks of age, Armenian Hiking Society reported.
Aconcagua, formed volcanically and standing at 22841 feet, is the highest mountain in South America. As such, it is one of the “seven sisters” – the tallest mountains on each of the seven continents.
This was Sona’s third sister, having already attained Africa’s Kilimanjaro (19341’), three volcanoes stacked atop one another, in 2012 and Europe’s Elbrus (18510’), a two-coned volcano in 2017. She also holds the record as the oldest woman to have summited Mexico’s highest peak Orizaba (18491’) in 2016, another volcano.
Sona was part of a group of seven clients (the other six ranging in age from 31 to 64, one of whom got sick and went back) being led by Grajales, the first company to offer guide services to the summit of Aconcagua, starting in 1976.
Sona loves the mountains, and is fortunate that her family does, too. Her husband and son, Harout and Saro, were with her on Kilimanjaro. Harout was with her on Ararat. Her grandchildren, Shant and Sareen, at ages 12 and 9 respectively, joined her to become the youngest Armenian brother-and-sister pair to summit Mt. Whitney.