Dollar continues losing value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.43/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.08 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 551.53 (up by AMD 1.42), that of one British pound totaled AMD 629.32 (up by AMD 4.72), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.36 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 245.65, AMD 20,631.97 and AMD 12,348.93, respectively.
