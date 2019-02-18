EU to respond to US car import tariffs

Over 19 tons of drugs seized in southern Iranian province

China accuses US of trying to block its industrial development

Germany and France are in talks on common defense exports licensing procedures

US blocks North Korean air traffic revival

Swiss court rejects opposition to Armenia genocide memorial

Armenia PM receives European Parliament MP Frank Engel

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 18.02.2019

Saudi official fires back after Iran blames attack on Riyadh

Lydian Armenia: Company is not responsible for environmental issues

Armenian inmate escapes from medical center

Maldives court orders arrest of ex-president

Khamenei: Europe intends to deceive Iran

Israel-Central Europe summit canceled

Russia to complete S-400 deliveries to Turkey by end of 2019

Iranian top general warns severe revenge for terror attack in Iran

IRGC detains several persons involved in terrorist attack

Charges filed against Kocharyan’s son

Elderly woman found hanged in Armenia’s Syunik

Armenia President visits Munich Technical University

Iran urges EU to speed up work on settlement mechanism

Dollar continues losing value in Armenia

Armenia parliament committee head lauds Russia delegation’s visit

Armenia parliament speaker, Bulgaria ambassador discuss agenda of cooperation

Iran citizen found dead in Yerevan

Armenia PM goes grocery shopping at hypermarket

Indicted Armenia ex-officials’ criminal case is 76 volumes

Sona Armenian becomes oldest woman to climb highest mountain in South America (PHOTO)

Armenian diplomat: Iran has balanced position on Karabakh

Armenia ambassador: We are ready to do utmost for cooperation with Iran in natural gas, energy, transport

Envoy: Armenia always displayed favorable position on Iran at international platforms

Turkey national detained at Armenia border checkpoint

Bright Armenia Party to put constitutional reforms’ package in circulation

Prosperous Armenia faction at legislature: Investments as per government program are extremely insufficient

My Step faction at Armenia parliament: No discussions yet on change in state order

Car sinks into Yerevan Lake

“Grand Holding is the leading exporter, first taxpayer and largest employer in Armenia

Artsakh President attends events marking 60th birth anniversary of Karabakh Supreme Council first chairman

15th anniversary of Gurgen Margaryan's axe-murder marked in Washington (PHOTOS)

Armenia leather items to be exported to EU, Asia, Russia

Some Armenia government members, MPs play football together (PHOTOS)

Armenia plans to purchase 12 Su-30SM fighter aircrafts from Russia

Tonoyan presents to UAE officials launch of Armenia humanitarian mission to Syria (PHOTOS)

In Munich, Egypt president takes preliminary step toward Armenian Genocide recognition

Armenia prefect who resigned at authorities’ request wins election in village

Poland PM cancels trip to Israel amid Netanyahu comments on World War II

Saudi Arabia signs $20bn in agreements with Pakistan

Mnatsakanyan briefs OSCE chairperson on Armenia's approach towards Karabakh settlement

Russian flag appears on Salsbury Cathedral

Pope Francis calls summit to discuss sex crimes

Armenia’s Foreign Minister, adviser to German chancellor discuss cooperation

Israeli drone maker signs $13 million contract with Azerbaijan

Armenia president invites Nancy Pelosi to visit Armenia

Armenia president meets US vice president Joe Biden

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs not scheduled to meet in Munich, but they can meet in corridors

Serbia president reaffirms intention to open embassy in Armenia

France is fighting against the spread of fake news (PHOTO)

Unknown men tried to commit robbery in building of Armavor administration

Mnatsakanyan: Armenia plans to continue contribution to humanitarian mission in Syria

Armenian delegation members march during opening ceremony of IDEX 2019

Armenia, Rwanda foreign ministers meet in Munich

Armenian military production at IDEX 2019 exhibition in Abu Dhabi

Trump urges Europe to take back ISIS fighters

Pentagon not decided yet how much money to allocate for Trump's border wall

Heather Nauert withdraws bid to be US ambassador to UN

Albanian protesters attack PM's office to demand he quits

A Florida man mistakenly received a $980K tax refund

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Malta sign a memorandum of understanding

Trump nominates US ambassador to Turkey

Karl Marx's London grave vandalized again

Armenian Defense Minister visits Holy Martyrs' Armenian Church of Abu Dhabi

Armenian President meets with president of Rockefeller Brothers Fund

Lavrov calls UK's Williamson 'minister of war'

FMs of Armenia and Sudan discuss prospects for boosting bilateral agenda

Armenian President meets with Executive Director of UN World Food Programme

Bruno Ganz, who played Hitler in Downfall, dies

Tunisian oil refinery workers kidnapped in Libya

Armenian President meets with Emir of Qatar in Munich

Merkel: Europe can't have interest in cutting off all relations with Russia

Armenian President denies media allegations on cooperating with political party

Armenian FM and his Croatian counterpart hold meeting in Munich

Armenia, Russia FMs discuss Karabakh conflict

Armenia PM: One of our main political priorities is to change people’s approach toward taxes

Merkel urges China to join arm talks

Armenia’s Zohrabyan confers on bilateral, multilateral agenda with Liechtenstein FM

Armenia ex-MP, retired General Manvel Grigoryan’s attorney ends defending his client

Books in tribute to Hovhannes Tumanyan are displayed at Yerevan subway

US, China to resume trade talks in Washington

Armenia State Revenue Committee ex-chief summoned to National Security Service

Armenia FM discusses bilateral agenda with Oman colleague

Analyst: Turkish policy towards Armenia remains unchanged

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 1,700 shots in passing week

One injured in Yerevan road accident

Bill to reestablish California-Armenia Trade Office is introduced to state senate

John Bolton: Maduro's generals are talking to opposition in Venezuela

Pashinyan: I explained that we no longer have oligarchs in Armenia

Bako Sahakyan awards Artsakh Rescue Service ex-head with Mesrop Mashtots order

PM: Armenia velvet revolution was pure internal process rather than political game

Saudi Crown Prince postpones his visit to Pakistan without any explanation

Armenia President congratulates on Lithuania National Day