Israel-Central Europe summit canceled

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis says a planned summit meeting in Israel with his counterparts from Hungary, Poland and Slovakia has been canceled over a bitter new Holocaust spat between Poland and Israel, ABC News reported.
Babis, who is leaving for Israel later Monday, told reporters: "No V4 meeting in Israel is going to happen."
The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia form an informal group known as the Visegrad group, or V4. The prime ministers regularly invite counterparts from other countries for those summits.
Babis says only bilateral meetings are planned in Israel. The prime ministers of Slovakia and Hungary are already in Israel.
Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon confirmed the cancellation of the summit. "There will be no full V4 meeting (it requires the presence of all four). Three PMs are arriving and will hold meetings with PM," he said in a statement.
Babis says a V4 summit might take place in the second half of the year when the Czech Republic holds the V4 presidency.