Maldives court orders arrest of ex-president

A Maldives court ordered the arrest and detention of former Maldives President Yameen Abdul Gayoom on Monday on charges of money laundering, AP reported.
The criminal court in Male, the capital, ordered Yameen held in custody after prosecutors argued at a hearing that he could attempt to influence witnesses if he were free.
Police say investigators found $1 million in Yameen’s bank account allegedly linked to a deal to lease public islands for tourism development in the Maldives, an Indian Ocean archipelago famous for its luxury resorts.