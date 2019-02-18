NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 18.02.2019

Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates where he attended the Abu Dhabi International Defence Conference and participated in the 2019 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX).

Armenian delegation comprising the guard of honor, military band and representatives of the defense companies marched during the opening ceremony of IDEX 2019.

Tonoyan also held a number of meetings, including the one with the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces.

Former chairman of Armenia’s State Revenue Committee, Gagik Khachatryan, has been called to the National Security Service, Past reported.

According to media reports, after the change of power in the country in April 2018, Khachatryan had left for US where his family has businesses and luxurious mansions.

As per the source, NSS has already summoned Gagik Khachatryan, and he is demanded to return the money whose origin is suspicious. But it could not yet be ascertained as to along the lines of which case he has formally been summoned.

Armenia plans to receive four Russian-made Su-30SM fighter aircrafts either by late 2019 or early 2020. Overall, Yerevan would like to buy twelve such planes, Armenian Defense Minister told Russia’s RIA Novosti.

“We continue negotiations around the delivery of the next batch of the Su-30SM airplanes,” he said. “It all depends on how quickly this product will be ready; here there are import replacement issues, etc. We plan to get the first batch this year, in the extreme case—at the beginning of the next.”

Turkish citizen Faruk S., 53, was detained at Armenia’s Bagratashen customs checkpoint at the border with Georgia, and he was taken to a local police station.

This Turkish national was wanted by the German Interpol ever since July 12, 2012, and on charges under several articles of the German Criminal Code.

Greater Washington DC community members joined the Armenian Youth Federation at the Azerbaijani Embassy demanding justice for the Sumgait, Kirovabad, Baku and Maragha pogroms from 1988-1992, and raising their voices in support of freedom and security for the independent Republic of Artsakh.

This year’s protest also marked the 15th anniversary of the axe-murder and decapitation of 26-year-old Armenian serviceman Gurgen Margaryan, killed in his sleep by Azerbaijani soldier Ramil Safarov.