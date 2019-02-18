News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 18
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Saudi official fires back after Iran blames attack on Riyadh
Saudi official fires back after Iran blames attack on Riyadh
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

A senior Saudi diplomat on Monday fired back after Iran initially blamed the kingdom for an attack last week that killed 27 members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard, AP reported.

Adel al-Jubeir, the minister of state for foreign affairs, called Iran a “chief sponsor of terrorism,” saying its allegations sought to divert the attention of the Iranian people from the country’s own troubles.

“Saudi Arabia has been the victim of terrorism,” he added, saying the kingdom would continue to be “unmerciful” in going after terrorists and those who finance and condone them.

The comments came as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was concluding a two-day visit to Pakistan. Al-Jubeir, the kingdom’s former foreign minister, is part of the prince’s entourage.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iranian top general warns severe revenge for terror attack in Iran
If any group is taking shelter in Pakistan by receiving Saudi and Emirati money and weapons and is infiltrating individuals into the country ...
 IRGC detains several persons involved in terrorist attack
A total of three terrorists were captured during the operation…
 Suicide car bomber kills 44 policemen in Indian Kashmir
We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory...
 EU condemns terrorist attack in Iran
“There can be no justification for such an outrageous act of terror…
 Suicide attack in Iran kills 41 including revolutionary guards members
Forty-one people, including military personnel, were killed...
 Suicide bombing in Sistan-Baluchistan targets IRGC’s bus
So far, no person or group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist act...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos