Saudi official fires back after Iran blames attack on Riyadh

A senior Saudi diplomat on Monday fired back after Iran initially blamed the kingdom for an attack last week that killed 27 members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard, AP reported.

Adel al-Jubeir, the minister of state for foreign affairs, called Iran a “chief sponsor of terrorism,” saying its allegations sought to divert the attention of the Iranian people from the country’s own troubles.

“Saudi Arabia has been the victim of terrorism,” he added, saying the kingdom would continue to be “unmerciful” in going after terrorists and those who finance and condone them.

The comments came as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was concluding a two-day visit to Pakistan. Al-Jubeir, the kingdom’s former foreign minister, is part of the prince’s entourage.