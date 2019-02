YEREVAN. – An inmate has escaped from "Armenia" Medical Center at 3:30pm on Monday, Arsen Grigoryan, the chief surgeon of the Armenia Medical Center told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to preliminary data, he escaped by jumping out of a window.

According to him, the inmate was taken to “Armenia” medical center where he had to undergo a course of treatment.

Grigoryan said that the man attempted to escape last week, but he failed to carry out his plan.