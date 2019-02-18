Lydian Armenia: Company is not responsible for environmental issues

Lydian Armenia is not responsible for any environmental problems, company said in a statement.
According to the statement, Lydian Armenia informed the Government they are not responsible for any environmental problems, including problems related to surface waters, which were the result of the Government’s inability to take measures to eliminate the illegal blockade of the road.
The company has repeatedly appealed to the Government to take the necessary measures.
"It will take months to complete the construction of water management systems if the company will resume the work, while Armenian government bears full responsibility for the problems arising from the deterioration of the environment, water and air," the statement concluded.