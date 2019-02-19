Azerbaijan trying to exert pressure on Georgia

Hiding behind Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan does not give up attempts to expand its borders, including at the expense of neighboring Georgia. Azerbaijan also blamed the Georgian authorities for allegedly pursuing a pro-Armenian policy.
Another reason for the reproaches was the unveiling of the statue to Karabakh war hero Mikhail Avagyan in Javakheti. Many Azerbaijani politicians and public figures criticized that action.
In response, the Armenian Lernashkhar organization in Georgia made a statement demanding the dismantling of the statue to the national hero of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh war participant Jalil Safarov. The statement emphasizes that the Azerbaijani media spread misinformation about the biography of Mikhail Avagyan.
It is obvious that Aliyev is trying to simultaneously exert pressure on the Georgian authorities on the issue of revising relations with Armenia.