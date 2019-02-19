News
Pakistan asks UN to help de-escalate conflict with India
Pakistan asks UN to help de-escalate conflict with India
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi sent a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Windsor Star reported. 

Tensions between Pakistan and India soared following the attack, leaving 45 people killed, which Islamabad condemned while also cautioning India against linking it to the bombing without an investigation.

“For domestic political reasons, India has deliberately ratcheted up its hostile rhetoric against Pakistan and created a tense environment. It is with a sense of urgency that I draw your attention to the deteriorating security situation in our region resulting from the threat of use of force against Pakistan by India,” Qureshi said in his letter.

A suicide bomber rammed a car on February 14 into a bus carrying Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir on Thursday (Feb 14), killing 44 of them in the deadliest attack in decades on security forces in the disputed region, raising tensions with arch foe Pakistan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
