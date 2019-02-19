MP: Prosperous Armenia Party leader proposed to create EAEU free-trade zone in country

YEREVAN. – During his meetings in Sochi, Russia, Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman—and tycoon MP—Gagik Tsarukyan has proposed to create a free-trade zone in the country, and for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries.

National Assembly (NA) “Prosperous Armenia” Faction member Mikayel Melkumyan, who also heads the NA Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration, on Tuesday stated the aforementioned at the press conference to sum up the results of their meeting at parliament with a Russian delegation, led by chairman Leonid Kalashnikov of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

In addition, Melkumyan explained that if all have decided on full integration within the EAEU—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—this means that Russian banks can provide in Armenia loans with similar interest rates.

“It also means that the single energy market, [natural] gas and electricity tariffs, as well as transaction costs and supply logistics shall be comparable,” the MP noted.