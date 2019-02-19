News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Armenia economy minister receives Russia ambassador
Armenia economy minister receives Russia ambassador
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan received on Tuesday Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin, Armenian Government’s press service reported.

The sides discussed Armenian-Russian trade and economic relations, including the increasing volume and structure of trade turnover.

The Russian ambassador presented a number of economic conferences to be held this year in Russia and discussed the prospects of Armenia's participation.

Director of the Armenian Tourism Development Fund Ara Khzmalyan presented the project designed specifically for Russian tourists and a number of marketing events that targeted the Russian market. According to the source, a 17% growth of Russian tourists was registered last year.

The sides also touched upon the cooperation of the business circles of the two countries over small and medium-sized businesses, highlighting the efficient use of the unrealized potential.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament committee head lauds Russia delegation’s visit
Melkumyan assured that the head of the Russian State Duma delegation had stressed that the format of partnership cooperation complements the high level of political discourse that exists in relations between the two countries…
 Armenia plans to purchase 12 Su-30SM fighter aircrafts from Russia
It plans to get four of them either by late 2019 or early 2020…
 Armenia, Russia FMs discuss Karabakh conflict
They met on the margins of the Munich Security Conference…
 Newspaper: Russia’s Putin made alternative offer to Armenia’s Pashinyan
In connection with Armenia’s recently sending a humanitarian contingent to Syria…
 Russia FM to meet his Armenian counterpart in Munich
The meetings with the FMs of Armenia, Germany, South Korea, Belgium, Pakistan…
Kopirkin: Armenia has always had leading position in high-tech industry
Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan received the Russian ambassador…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos