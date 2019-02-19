Armenia economy minister receives Russia ambassador

Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan received on Tuesday Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin, Armenian Government’s press service reported.

The sides discussed Armenian-Russian trade and economic relations, including the increasing volume and structure of trade turnover.

The Russian ambassador presented a number of economic conferences to be held this year in Russia and discussed the prospects of Armenia's participation.

Director of the Armenian Tourism Development Fund Ara Khzmalyan presented the project designed specifically for Russian tourists and a number of marketing events that targeted the Russian market. According to the source, a 17% growth of Russian tourists was registered last year.

The sides also touched upon the cooperation of the business circles of the two countries over small and medium-sized businesses, highlighting the efficient use of the unrealized potential.