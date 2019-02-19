News
Karabakh President attends Hovhannes Tumanyan 150th anniversary conference
Karabakh President attends Hovhannes Tumanyan 150th anniversary conference
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday attended a conference devoted to the 150th birth anniversary of great Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan.

In his remarks at the event that was held in Gandzasar’s Matenadaran Scientific-Cultural Center, the President highlighted the perpetuation of the memory of great Armenians, and stated that such events had become an integral part of literary life in Artsakh, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Հայերեն and Русский
