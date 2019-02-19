Armenia legislature: Constitutional amendment is on our agenda

YEREVAN. – I’m not at all a supporter of returning to the semi-presidential system of government, National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday told reporters at the parliament of Armenia.
To note, the Armenian National Congress Party has proposed to hold a nationwide constitutional referendum on returning to a semi-presidential system of government in the country.
“I believe that we need to move forward,” Mirzoyan added. “We [Armenia] now have a parliamentary system [of government], and we need to do everything for the establishment of that system.
“Constitutional amendments are possible, albeit I believe that not such large-scale amendments that we return the country from parliamentary to semi-presidential [system of government]. There is a constitutional amendment on our agenda; the frame is currently being clarified.
“Amendments to the Electoral Code are [also] on our agenda. Months ago, we were saying that we can’t make large-scale amendments to the Electoral Code because part of them is due to constitutional regulations.”