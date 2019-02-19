Armenia parliament speaker receives Swiss ambassador

Armenian Parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan received Swiss Ambassador, Stefano Lazarotto, Armenian Parliament’s press service reported
According to Mirzoyan, with the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Armenian-Swiss relations are developing dynamically in all directions.
Touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the head of parliament highlighted the weighted position of the Switzerland on the peaceful settlement of the conflict.
Stefano Lazarotto, in his turn, highlighted the active cooperation of Armenia and Switzerland at international sites.
The sides confirmed their readiness to continue joint programs, turned to the prospects and opportunities for developing cooperation in all fields. They exchanged views on combating corruption and monopolies, as well as deepening and strengthening democracy.