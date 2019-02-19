OSCE Chair-in-Office to visit Nagorno-Karabakh

OSCE Chair-in-Office, Slovakian FM, Miroslav Lajcak will visit Nagorno-Karabakh.

His remarks came during the joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to him, the visit is scheduled for early March.

“Slovakia supports the existing framework for resolving the issue. We fully support the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” the FM said.

Sergey Lavrov, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the Slovakian chairmanship for such an attitude.

“The co-chairs from Russia, the United States and France work closely together. They have already met with leaders and foreign ministers. New contacts are being prepared. Taking into account newly formed Armenian government, it will take time to understand how deeply the settlement process can be developed at this stage,” Lavrov said.

The co-chairs and the OSCE can only help create conditions for dialogue. The decision should be made via direct talks between the parties, the Foreign Minister concluded.