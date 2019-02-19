News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
USD
487.5
EUR
551.07
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.5
EUR
551.07
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
OSCE Chair-in-Office to visit Nagorno-Karabakh
OSCE Chair-in-Office to visit Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

OSCE Chair-in-Office, Slovakian FM, Miroslav Lajcak will visit Nagorno-Karabakh.

His remarks came during the  joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to him, the visit is scheduled for early March.

“Slovakia supports the existing framework for resolving the issue. We fully support the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” the FM said.

Sergey Lavrov, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the Slovakian chairmanship for such an attitude.

“The co-chairs from Russia, the United States and France work closely together. They have already met with leaders and foreign ministers. New contacts are being prepared. Taking into account newly formed Armenian government, it will take time to understand how deeply the settlement process can be developed at this stage,” Lavrov said.

The co-chairs and the OSCE can only help create conditions for dialogue. The decision should be made via direct talks between the parties, the Foreign Minister concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Anslyst: Attempts to restore Mink process are being made
This suggests that the calm situation will not last long...
 OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule
Monitoring was conducted to the east of Talish village...
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members…
 Azerbaijani MFA: It is difficult to understand Pashinyan’s logic
In this regard, a question arises: should this position of Pashinyan be regarded as his refusal to negotiate?...
 Armenia ambassador meets with OSCE Secretary General
Greminger said OSCE is ready to assist reforms in Armenia…
Azerbaijan ambassador relies on Russia for resolution of Karabakh conflict
According to him, the quick resolution of the conflict will contribute to the sustainable development of the entire region...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos