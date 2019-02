The US goal is to split Syria, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

His remarks came at a press conference after meeting with the OSCE Chair-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak.

According to him, the US task of restoring the Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity is merely a manoeuvre.

"Their goal now is becoming more and more obvious - to split Syria and create a quasi-state on the eastern coast," Lavrov said.