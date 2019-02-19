NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 19.02.2019

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had a short, warm talks with the US Former Vice President Joe Biden. Sarkissian whispered to the US ex-vice president and asked him whether he intends to run for president in 2020.

Biden also responded with a whisper. Even though what he said could not be heard, the gestures suggest that the answer was a “yes.”

The American media are actively discussing this conversation, and attempting to guess Joe Biden’s response.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday headed to Dsegh village, the birthplace of Hovhannes Tumanyan, to attend the events devoted to the 150th birth anniversary of the Armenian poet.

Pashinyan stressed that Tumanyan’s image should guide everyone in today’s Armenia.

“Tumanyan was a man who has suffered all human suffering. But he did not break down because he believed in his powers.” the PM noted.

Switzerland’s Federal Court has rejected the opposition raised by several Genevans to a recently-unveiled monument commemorating the Armenian Genocide in the city.

The decision published by the Federal Court on Monday rejected claims by residents that the monument would lead to the area becoming a site of demonstrations, or even conflict between members of the Armenian and Turkish communities.

The decision should bring to an end the long saga of the monument, which was unveiled in April 2018 after a decade of debates and delay.

Armenian second President Robert Kocharyan’s son Sedrak Kocharyan has been charged by the National Security Service with money laundering, tax evasion and chose signature bond on not leaving the country as a prevention measure.

According to Sedrak Kocharyan, the talks regarding him are partially true.

"I have received calls from different places asking me whether I have been detained. But as you see the information about my detention is not true but charges have been brought against me,” he said.

A man was found dead Tuesday at the courtyard of a hospital in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

He had thrown himself down from the 6th floor.

The investigators are preparing a report on this incident. Several forensic examinations have been commissioned.