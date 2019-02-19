IRGC General: Saudi Arabia is ‘heart of evil’ in the region and the world

Deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) denounced the Saudi regime as the centerpiece of evil in the world, Tasnim News Agency reported.
“Today, Saudi Arabia is the heart of evil in the region and the world,” Brigadier General Hossein Salami said Tuesday in an address to a ceremony in commemoration of the IRGC personnel killed in a recent terrorist attack southeast of Iran.
The general said the occurrence of such terrorist attacks spells the rise of a dangerous international strategy, adding, “The IRGC Ground Force combatants are standing against the ominous triangle of the US, the Zionist regime and regional Arab reactionary governments.”
“Al Saud must know that it won’t last long, and the enemy must know that we will not let it go,” the commander stated, saying the enemies of Iran have become frustrated.