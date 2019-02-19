EBA opens formal investigation regarding money-laundering activities linked to Danske Bank

The European Banking Authority (EBA) opened on Tuesday a formal investigation into a possible breach of Union law by the Estonian Financial Services Authority (Finantsinspektsioon) and the Danish Financial Services Authority (Finanstilsynet) in connection with money laundering activities linked to Danske Bank and its Estonian branch in particular, EBA reported.

The commencement of an investigation follows a letter from the European Commission calling on the EBA to use its powers to examine whether there may have been a failure by the Estonian and Danish competent authorities to comply with their obligations under Union law. Before formally opening the investigation, the EBA conducted preliminary inquiries with both authorities.

The investigation has been opened under Article 17 of the EBA's founding Regulation. Where an investigation results in a finding of breach of Union law, Article 17 provides that the EBA may address a recommendation to the competent authority concerned setting out the action necessary to comply with Union law.