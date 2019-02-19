News
Wednesday
February 20
British FM: German halt in Saudi arms sales hurting UK industry
British FM: German halt in Saudi arms sales hurting UK industry
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The UK has urged Germany to exempt big defense projects from its efforts to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia or face damage to its commercial credibility, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

“I am very concerned about the impact of the German government’s decision on the British and European defense industry and the consequences for Europe’s ability to fulfill its NATO commitments,” British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt wrote in a letter to his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Spiegel reported.


Hunt said British defense firms would not be able to fulfill several contracts with Riyadh including the Eurofighter Typhoon and the Tornado fighter jet, both of which are made with parts affected by the halt in deliveries to Saudi Arabia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
