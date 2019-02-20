Swiss would prefer Islamic State fighters tried on site

Switzerland would prefer to have citizens who fought for Islamic State tried on the spot rather than be brought home to face criminal charges, its justice minister said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
The remarks by Karin Keller-Sutter echo reluctance by other European countries to take back combatants whose fate has become more pressing as U.S.-backed fighters seek to capture the last enclave of Islamic State’s self-styled Caliphate in Syria.
“For me, the priority remains the security of the Swiss population and the Swiss security forces.” Keller-Sutter told Swiss broadcaster RTS. “Can we endanger the Swiss to repatriate people who have left of their own free will to wage war in Syria and Iraq?”
“Is it possible to judge them on the spot? That’s what I would prefer,” she added.
“Gathering evidence (and) having a normal procedure on site is hard enough, so imagine Swiss courts suddenly having to judge what happened in Syria.”
Trump has pledged to pull U.S. forces from Syria after Islamic State’s looming territorial defeat, raising concerns in European capitals that jihadists from their countries could try to return home and pose a threat.