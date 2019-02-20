News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 20
USD
487.5
EUR
551.07
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.5
EUR
551.07
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Former Trump adviser ordered to appear in court over Instagram posts
Former Trump adviser ordered to appear in court over Instagram posts
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A former political adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, Roger Stone was ordered on Tuesday to appear in court this week over Instagram posts that chastised and appeared to threaten the judge presiding over his criminal trial, Reuters reported.

District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone would need to show cause at a hearing on Thursday as to why the posts did not violate a gag order in the case or the conditions of his release.

Stone, who is free on a $250,000 bond and is free to travel to certain U.S. cities without the court’s permission, has pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos