Vice President of Argentina wants to visit Armenia

Ambassador of Armenia to Argentina Estera Mkrtumyan met on Tuesday with Vice-President of Argentina, President of the Senate Gabriela Michetti, the press service of the Armenian MFA reported.
The Armenian Ambassador presented the processes following the early parliamentary elections of Armenia in December, 2018. During the conversation the Ambassador also referred to the political issues on the agenda of the two countries, prospects for the development of economic relations, as well as the activation of bilateral interactions both on bilateral and multilateral formats.
The Vice President of Argentina highly assessed the level of relations between the peoples of Armenia and Argentina, as well as inter-state relations and informed about her intention to pay an official visit during the current year. Given the fact that this year Armenia presides over the EAEU and Argentina over the MERCOSUR, the sides decided to derive benefit from those platforms and maximally foster the cooperation between the mentioned organizations.
At the end of the meeting the Armenian Ambassador also presented to Gabriela Michetti information on regional processes.