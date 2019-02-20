News
Wednesday
February 20
News
Trump: Trade talks with China going well
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks with China were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying March 1 was not a “magical” date, Reuters reported.

“They are very complex talks. They’re going very well,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I can’t tell you exactly about timing, but the date is not a magical date. A lot of things can happen.”

Trump said the real question would be whether the United States would raise the tariffs as planned.

 
