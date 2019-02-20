Newspaper: Russians’ Armenia parliament “inspection visit” raises some questions

YEREVAN. – A Russian delegation, led by chairman Leonid Kalashnikov of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, and which was in Armenia these days, has met not solely with the National Assembly (NA) forces, but also with some non-parliamentary ones in the country, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“Our source which is engaged in the NA external communication said: ‘This was the Russian squadron’s inspection-cognition visit to Armenia to figure out what kind of [a new Armenian] parliament they [Russia] are dealing with.’

“But the Russian colleagues were bewildered after the meeting with My Step [faction in the NA]. Until this moment the parliamentary majority does not have a chairperson of the Armenian-Russian Inter-Parliamentary Committee, [and] the ideas are quite obscure in terms of the details (…) of the future interparliamentary cooperation.

“They [the Russian delegation] have noticed that some [Armenian MPs] have apparent [Russian] language problems. But they were satisfied with the meeting with [the] Bright Armenia [faction].

“From the non-parliamentary forces, they met with the RPA [the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia] and the [Armenian Revolutionary Federation] ARF [Dashnaktsutyun Party],” Hraparak wrote.