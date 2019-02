YEREVAN. – Co-chairs of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group have arrived in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anna Naghdalyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that, within the framework of their visit, the co-chairs are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Subsequently, the mediators will head to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku.