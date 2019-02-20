News
Karabakh President: Subsequent developments proved that we had embarked upon right path
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday issued a congratulatory address to compatriots, on Artsakh Revival Day.

“20 February 1988 was a historic day for our people, and which became an outbreak of discontent and complaint shaped up over the decades, a focal point of the struggle woven for years against injustice, oppressions and violence; this could not last any more. The Artsakh people went out to the square to defend their rights, to take charge of their own destiny, to live freely on their own land and maintain their identity,” the address runs, in particular, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. “The subsequent developments proved that we had embarked upon the right path. The massacres of Armenians in Baku and Sumgait demonstrated once and for all the true character and intentions of tyrannical and dictatorial Azerbaijan, laid bare its hideous plans to annihilate the Armenians of Artsakh. 

“[But] The Armenians united, took up arms, consolidated and defended their land and history, their faith and dignity in the war imposed on them, prevented the second Genocide, and forged glorious victories.    

“Artsakh Revival Day is one of the most significant victories of the Armenians all over the world. It is the victory of nationwide will and morale, the victory of justice and unity, the victory of boundless commitment to the Homeland and self-confidence. 

“Eternal glory to those who sacrificed their lives for the cherished dreams and goals of our people, for the realization of our lofty ideals!”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
