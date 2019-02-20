US human rights defenders joins lawsuit over emergency declaration

Karabakh: Louise Manoogian Simone always stood with her own people

Artsakh delegation meets representatives of Armenian community of South Ossetia

Armenia PM expresses condolences on Louise Manoogian Simone’s passing

Sassounian: US has no right to tell Armenia not to send humanitarian squad to Syria

With support of Ucom Parajanov Museum of Armenia provides audio guide services (PHOTOS)

EU-Armenia trade turnover grows 19%

Direct flights between Yerevan and Odessa to be launched in May

Karabakh President: Subsequent developments proved that we had embarked upon right path

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs arrive in Yerevan

Newspaper: Russians’ Armenia parliament “inspection visit” raises some questions

Armenian church blown up in Aleppo to reopen in spring

Trump signs directive to create US Space Force

Trump: Trade talks with China going well

Former Trump adviser ordered to appear in court over Instagram posts

Swiss would prefer Islamic State fighters tried on site

Armenian American philanthropist Louise Manoogian Simone dies aged 85

South Korea's Moon offers to resume cooperation with North Korea

British FM: German halt in Saudi arms sales hurting UK industry

Vice President of Argentina wants to visit Armenia

French police shoot man after knife attack in Marseille

US, China resume trade talks

EBA opens formal investigation regarding money-laundering activities linked to Danske Bank

Pashinyan presents books to random citizens

US lawmakers seek to reassure European allies

IRGC General: Saudi Arabia is ‘heart of evil’ in the region and the world

Lebanon's Saad Hariri to visit Armenia

Macron calls on Russia to be constructive

Merkel suggests rethink of EU competition policy

Sedrak Kocharyan to sue National Security Service

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 19.02.2019

Flash LLC president: Gasoline prices to go up in Armenia

Toumanian’s World: Exhibition of Armen Lorents’ works opened in National Assembly

Austrian leader expects US to raise IS fighters during visit

Bernie Sanders announces intention to run for US President in 2020

Imran Khan: 'If India attacks, Pakistan will retaliate'

MFAs of Karabakh and South Ossetia sign cooperation agreement

Dollar goes up slightly in Armenia

Armenian economy minister: We are ready to support foreign investors

Lavrov: US goal is to split Syria

Armenia to host military exercises of CIS special services

One Armenia party convenes founding congress

Armenia legislature: Constitutional amendment is on our agenda

OSCE Chair-in-Office to visit Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia ex-president’s brother transfers $18.5mn to state

One killed in Yerevan road accident (PHOTO)

Armenia parliament speaker receives Swiss ambassador

Karabakh President attends Hovhannes Tumanyan 150th anniversary conference

Pashinyan: Hovhannes Tumanyan’s image should guide everyone in today’s Armenia

Pakistan asks UN to help de-escalate conflict with India

MP: Prosperous Armenia Party leader proposed to create EAEU free-trade zone in country

Armenia economy minister receives Russia ambassador

Armenia minister, Japan ambassador discuss cooperation in environmental protection

1 killed, 3 injured in Armenia road accident

Guardian: Monday morning’s resignations by 7 UK MPs are mistake

Armenia PM on hand at Hovhannes Tumanyan 150th anniversary events

Russia MFA: ISIS increased control in Afghanistan is threat to CSTO states

Bright Armenia faction at parliament: There are serious problems in relations with Russia

Le Monde: There is growing rift between US and Europe

Two training jets collide in India

4 killed in US shooting

Armenia President’s question to Joe Biden is at focus of global media attention

Armenia parliament delegation to attend OSCE PA meeting

Patient found dead at Yerevan hospital courtyard

Karen Sargsyan dismissed from position of Karabakh presidential representative at large

16 US states sue Trump

Driver dies on spot after major road accident in Armenia’s Lori

Catholicos Aram I arrives in Armenia, he will meet with PM Pashinyan

Truck runs over wedding procession in India, 13 dead

Newspaper: Sending troops to Syria was Armenia PM’s decision only

European Commission chief hopeful Trump will keep promise

Saudi crown prince orders 2,100 Pakistani prisoners released

Azerbaijan trying to exert pressure on Georgia

Number of Armenians visiting Turkey in 2018 grows

UAE signs major missile deals with US giant Raytheon

Erdoğan urges US not to link issue of missile defense system acquisition with Syria

Turkish parliament speaker Binali Yildirim resigns

Sebastian Kurz: I don’t think US is interested in weak EU

Body of Croatian woman missing for 18 years found in sister's freezer

One killed in Armenia fatal accident

Iraqi Kurds elect first woman speaker

France and Germany are cool toward Trump’s demands

First private Israeli lunar mission will launch in February

EU to respond to US car import tariffs

Over 19 tons of drugs seized in southern Iranian province

China accuses US of trying to block its industrial development

Germany and France are in talks on common defense exports licensing procedures

US blocks North Korean air traffic revival

Swiss court rejects opposition to Armenia genocide memorial

Armenia PM receives European Parliament MP Frank Engel

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 18.02.2019

Saudi official fires back after Iran blames attack on Riyadh

Lydian Armenia: Company is not responsible for environmental issues

Armenian inmate escapes from medical center

Maldives court orders arrest of ex-president

Khamenei: Europe intends to deceive Iran

Israel-Central Europe summit canceled

Russia to complete S-400 deliveries to Turkey by end of 2019

Iranian top general warns severe revenge for terror attack in Iran

IRGC detains several persons involved in terrorist attack