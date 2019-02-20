US human rights defenders joins lawsuit over emergency declaration

One of the most influential US human rights organization, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed lawsuit against Donald Trump administration over its move to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the U.S. southern border, The Hill reported.
Earlier, Trump declared emergency to provide funds for the construction of obstacles on the border with Mexico. Trump intends to spend about 1.4 billion dollars allocated by Congress, and add another 6.6 billion dollars, reallocating them from other budget items, including military construction and funds to fight drugs.
“Separation of powers is at the heart of our democracy and the power of the purse is a critical check on the president. Trump’s authoritarian attempt to build his destructive border wall is a flagrant abuse of that constitutional structure. If he gets his way, it’ll be a disaster for communities and wildlife along the border, including some of our country’s most endangered species,” the statement said.