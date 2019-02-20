Trump, Kim Jong-un may meet in Hanoi

The summit of US President Donald Trump and his North Korean colleague Kim Jong-un may be held in Hanoi next week, Reuters reported.
“It could take Mr Kim at least 2½ days to travel the thousands of kilometres through China by train, from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang to Vietnam, meaning he would have to set off later this week in time for his planned Feb 25 arrival,” the source noted.
Kim Jong-un may visit China following the meeting with Trump. The meeting of state leaders set to be held February 27-28 in Hanoi, Vietnam.