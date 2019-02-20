Mansour: US stands ready to continue close cooperation with Armenia government

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Tigran Khachatryan, received chargé d’affaires Rafik Mansour of the US Embassy in Armenia.

They discussed the drawing of American investments to Armenia, and the current agenda of cooperation, the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The matters of private sector competitiveness, investment protection, and business climate improvement [in Armenia] need to be at the focus of our joint attention,” Khachatryan noted, in particular. “In this context, we ask [you] to address to us the issues you observe, in order to give them the most practical response.”

Mansour, for his part, wished the Armenian government success in making the necessary reforms for a sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the country. He added that the US stands ready to continue close cooperation with the Government of Armenia, in order to guarantee a more prosperous future for the people of the country.