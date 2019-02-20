Artsakh delegation meets representatives of Armenian community of South Ossetia

Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian, who is on a working visit to the South Ossetia, and members of the delegation headed by him, met with the leader of the Armenian community of South Ossetia, Chairman of Berd (Fortress) public organization Vladimir Kulijanov and representatives of the community leadership, Artsakh MFA reported.

According to the source, the FM was briefed on the current programs and the prospective areas of the community activities.

Masis Mayilian highlighted that one of the priorities of Artsakh’s foreign policy agenda is the further development and expansion of cooperation with Diaspora organizations and structures.

The FM also expressed the readiness of the Artsakh authorities to promote the implementation of programs aimed at preserving the Armenian identity in the Diaspora. Vladimir Kulijanov thanked the guests for the visit and expressed hope for further cooperation.