Microsoft reports on cyberattacks on EU research groups

Microsoft detected a cyber attack against employees of prominent political research centers in Europe, the company said in a statement.

“We all saw hacking and disinformation attacks on the French presidential election in 2017, and European leaders have recently warned that attacks will continue across Europe in 2019. At Microsoft, we’ve seen recent activity targeting democratic institutions in Europe as part of the work our Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) and Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) carry out every day to protect all of our customers,” the statement said.

According to the source, Microsoft has recently detected attacks targeting employees of the German Council on Foreign Relations, The Aspen Institutes in Europe and The German Marshall Fund. The attacks against the organizations targeted 104 accounts belonging to organization employees located in Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Romania, and Serbia.

The American corporation immediately notified all organizations about the detection in order to take timely measures to counter the external threat. All attacks were recorded from September to December 2018. Microsoft experts are investigating this cyber attack to determine its source, but the company is confident that it was carried out by a group of hackers known as the Strontium.

“We’re making Microsoft AccountGuard available starting today in twelve more European markets: France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Slovakia, and Spain. The service is already available in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and the UK – bringing the total number of European countries with access to the service to fourteen. The markets for which we’re announcing AccountGuard today represent places where we’ve been able to expedite the work needed to offer AccountGuard quickly, and we plan to expand AccountGuard to additional markets in Europe in coming months,” the source said.