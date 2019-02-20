Azerbaijani diplomat banned from entering Turkey

Ambassador at large at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responsible for relations with OIC Elshad Iskenderov has been banned from entering Turkey.
According to Turkey’s Yeni Akit newspaper, the ambassador was accused of “casting a shadow” on relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.
The daily says Iskenderov was banned from Turkey after a representative of one of the Persian Gulf countries said the ambassador had told their embassy in Baku that Turkey is masterminding a plot against their country. Following this diplomatic scandal, Azerbaijani diplomat was declared persona non grata in Turkey.