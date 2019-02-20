Karabakh: Louise Manoogian Simone always stood with her own people

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday sent a letter of condolence to the family of American Armenian benefactor Louise Manoogian Simone, who passed away Tuesday.

“We have learned with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the death of Armenian national philanthropist, public figure Louise Manoogian Simone,” the letter reads, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. “All her life she always stood with her own people, outlived their concerns, supported the Motherland, actively participated in the process of establishing and strengthening Armenian national structures in the Diaspora, continuing with dignity the patriotic mission of her family.

“With the immediate contribution of Lousie Manoogian Simone, multiple projects of strategic importance have been implemented in Artsakh in different spheres. The great philanthropist enjoyed infinite and genuine respect in Artsakh.

“On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally, I express my deepest condolences and support to the relatives and friends of the deceased wishing them endurance and strength of spirit.

“The name of Louise Manoogian Simone will always remain bright in the hearts of those who knew her, and in the memory of our people.”