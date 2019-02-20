ANCA welcomes David Satterfield’s nomination as US Ambassador to Turkey

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) welcomes President Trump’s nomination of David Satterfield for US Ambassador to Turkey, ANCA wrote on its Facebook.
“The ANCA welcomes President Trump’s nomination of David Satterfield for US Ambassador to Turkey as a long overdue and very badly needed opportunity for serious Senate oversight of the weak US response to Ankara’s increasingly anti-American actions,” the statement said.
Last week, the White House announced its decision to nominate Satterfield for the post of US ambassador to Ankara. Satterfield is a career diplomat who has served as Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East since 2017.