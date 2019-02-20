Armenia MP proposes forming parliamentary group to leave for Syria

YEREVAN. – I propose forming a parliamentary group to leave for Syria.

Arman Babajanyan, a member of the “Bright Armenia” Faction at the National Assembly (NA), wrote the above-said in a Facebook post.

“The Armenian humanitarian mission is in the Syrian Arab Republic, ever since February 8,” Babajanyan wrote, in particular. “The move by Armenia to sending a mission to Syria got contradictory, conflicting assessments (…). (…) the matters related to the safety of the representatives of the actual mission—the 83 members of the group—were pushed to the background. Parallel to it, we also have the security issues of the Syrian Armenian community (…).

“Due to these issues, I, as a deputy of the NA ‘Bright Armenia’ Faction, I propose forming a parliamentary group—from members of the National Assembly Standing Committee[s] on Foreign Relations and Defense and Security—to leave for Syria, meet with members of our mission [there], and get familiarized—on the spot—with their problems.”