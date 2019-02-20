Vigen Kocharyan presents in Brussels Armenian law against domestic violence

Delegation headed by Armenian Justice Deputy Minister Vigen Kocharyan, participated in Brussels in the 19th meeting of Eastern Partnership Platform on strengthening state structures and good governance.
During the meeting, the sides discussed strengthening of rule of law, access to justice, strengthening of compulsory enforcement of court decisions, fight against domestic violence and sexual assault, Justice Ministry’s press service reported.
Vigen Kocharyan presented the main provisions of the Armenian law against the domestic violence, as well as touched upon the issues of effective implementation of the law.
During the meeting, issues related to possible assistance to fulfill the Armenian commitments over human rights were discussed with the EU and Council of Europe senior officials.